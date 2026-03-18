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Eithan Orkibi

A protests against a former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being offered a plea bargain, near the home of Attorney General Mandelblit, in Petah Tikva, Jan. 15, 2022. Photo by Chen Leopold/Flash90.
Opinion
Lapid talks about a ‘poison machine,’ but Netanyahu was its real target
The new prime minister hasn’t experienced anything close to the “poison machine” that operated like a Swiss clock against Netanyahu.
Jul. 5, 2022
Eithan Orkibi
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (center) speaks with Mansour Abbas, the head of the Ra'am Party, in the Knesset assembly hall, June 21, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Time for a reality check on Israeli coexistence and change
May. 19, 2022
Eithan Orkibi