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Duvi Honig

Duvi Honig is founder and chief executive officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce.

View of the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations. Photo: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90
Opinion
Israel must establish an international PR team to tackle global misinformation
Persuasion won’t change the U.N. and other corrupt international actors, but shaming and derision might.
Nov. 1, 2023
Duvi Honig