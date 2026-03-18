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Elaine Berke

Participants in the Bar/Bat Mitzvah Family Camp reading from a Torah scroll in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk in August 2014. Credit: Roman Ibragimov.
World News
Even in Siberia, it’s never too late for a Jewish awakening
Sep. 8, 2014
Elaine Berke