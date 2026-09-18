230 wanted Palestinians arrested in Judea and Samaria operations

Israeli forces have arrested some 230 wanted Palestinians and seized more than 100 weapons during counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria in recent months, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Troops conducted searches at more than 1,200 locations, including a facility used to manufacture explosive devices, according to the military.

Soldiers also seized a large quantity of terrorist equipment and weapons, including M16 rifles, submachine guns, pistols, magazines and ammunition.

The operations were carried out by troops from the Nahal Infantry Brigade under the Judea, Samaria, Menashe and Ephraim regional brigades.

The IDF said its troops would “continue to operate to thwart terrorism and maintain security in Judea and Samaria.”