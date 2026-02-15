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News   Israel News

Israel to revoke citizenship for spying on behalf of Iran

Netanyahu instructed authorities to pursue revocation once a final, binding conviction has been handed down for serious espionage offenses.

Feb. 15, 2026
Elinor Shirkani Kofman
Israel Prison Service
Israel Prison Service guards operate in a special wing for Israelis accused of spying for Iran, in Damon Prison on Mount Carmel, July 1, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered legal proceedings to begin to revoke the citizenship of Israelis convicted of spying for Iran during the war, in what officials describe as an unprecedented move that will apply to all Israeli citizens.

The directive, issued with the backing of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, instructs law enforcement authorities to pursue citizenship revocation once legal proceedings are complete and a final, binding conviction has been handed down for serious espionage offenses carried out on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a closed-door discussion, Netanyahu said he views espionage activity against Israel with utmost severity, calling it “a fundamental breach of trust.”

The issue was raised during a broader debate over revoking the status of terrorists. Representatives of the Attorney-General’s Office, the Justice Ministry and the Population and Immigration Authority confirmed to Netanyahu that such a move is legally possible, but only after a final conviction for severe espionage crimes. The prime minister’s directive was issued accordingly.

Under Israel’s Citizenship Law, citizenship may be revoked from anyone who has committed a breach of loyalty to the State of Israel, including those convicted of espionage or treason. Until now, the clause had primarily been considered for use against Arab Israelis involved in terrorist activity.

Limited practical impact, significant symbolic weight

In practical terms, the consequences of revoking citizenship may be limited. An individual who does not hold another nationality and whose Israeli citizenship is rescinded is still entitled to permanent residency status and may continue living in Israel.

However, the move carries substantial symbolic and civic ramifications. Loss of citizenship affects civil status, including the right to vote, and is likely to carry a lasting public stigma.

Over the past two years, around 40 indictments have been filed against approximately 60 defendants recruited by Iran. Most are ordinary citizens with no prior criminal record.

On Feb. 9, a serious indictment was filed against two 20-year-old brothers from Jerusalem who allegedly maintained contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and transferred various security-related information while aware that they were acting under Iranian direction in exchange for payment.

In a position paper submitted by the Shin Bet security agency in one of the espionage cases, the agency described a troubling trend: a marked increase in Iranian efforts to recruit Israeli agents, posing a high level of danger. According to the Shin Bet, the growing number of cases and their emergence as a broader phenomenon indicate that current deterrence measures are insufficient.

Elimelech Stern of Beit Shemesh, another man arrested on suspicion of spying, denied the charges. Prosecutors were required to prove through digital evidence, documentation of communications and testimony from relevant service personnel that he had been in contact with an agent acting on behalf of a foreign state, carried out assignments at that agent’s direction in exchange for payment in digital currencies and even recruited additional Israeli citizens to perform various tasks.

He was convicted on Sept. 14.

Although the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office sought a seven-year prison sentence, stressing that the offenses were severe and part of a widening national security phenomenon involving Iranian recruitment efforts inside Israel, the court on Feb. 5 sentenced Stern to three years in prison. Law enforcement officials have expressed dissatisfaction with the leniency of the sentence and are considering an appeal.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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