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Emanuel Miller

A Jewish weaver pictured in 1918 in the small town of Ramadi in Iraq. In 1941, the Jews of Baghdad, Iraq, were convulsed by a pogrom known as the Farhud. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The Farhud: The massacre that ended Iraq’s ancient Jewish community?
With a decade of the barbaric 1941 pogrom, almost all of Iraq’s remaining Jews had fled, thus ending the community’s illustrious 2,600-year history.
Jul. 25, 2019
Emanuel Miller