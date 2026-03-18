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Emil Avdaliani

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and State Councilor of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi at the signing of the Iran–China 25-year Cooperation Program in Tehran on March 27, 2021. Credit: Erfan Kouchari via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Iran plays the Eurasian card
The new China-Iran agreement prompts as many questions as answers. One thing is clear: China has taken action at a time when the U.S. is winding down its presence in the Middle East.
Apr. 12, 2021
Emil Avdaliani
Putin
Opinion
The case of Belarus
Sep. 13, 2020
Emil Avdaliani
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem on Jan. 23, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
For Moscow, coronavirus is more than just an economic issue
Apr. 20, 2020
Emil Avdaliani
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) talks to China's Premier Li Keqiang (right) during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 8, 2013. Photo: Avi Ohayon/GPO/Flash90.
Opinion
China’s changing role in the Middle East
As time goes on, China will find it increasingly difficult to stay above the Mideast fray, leading to increased instability in its relationship with the United States.
Nov. 10, 2019
Emil Avdaliani
Putin, Khamenei
Opinion
Tehran-Moscow cooperation goes beyond Syria
The Syrian theater exemplifies Russo-Iranian cooperation, but there are other theaters in which Moscow and Tehran have cooperated for years.
Jan. 27, 2019
Emil Avdaliani
Map of China. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
Russia after the Ukraine crisis: European, Asian or Eurasian?
As competition grows more intense between the United States and China, Moscow must assess which side will do more to help it solve its problems across the former Soviet space.
Jan. 13, 2019
Emil Avdaliani
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Presidential Press and Information Office.
Opinion
Its battle with fate: Russia, geography, a historical cycle
To contain this immense geographic sphere, Russian leaders have had to expend enormous financial, military, and political resources.
Sep. 21, 2018
Emil Avdaliani