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Erica Sager Pelman

Folic acid and multivitamins taken prior to and during pregnancy are linked to a lower risk of children born with autism, an Israeli study finds. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Don’t stand idly by during her pregnancy crisis
The vulnerable pregnant Jewish women who do not want abortions need more than rhetoric from American Jewry.
Jun. 23, 2022
Erica Sager Pelman