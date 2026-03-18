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Erick Stakelbeck

Rockets being fired by Hamas at Israel, as seen from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 21, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Don’t get your signals crossed
As long as the terrorist groups in Gaza call for what is basically a genocidal plan for Israel, children on both sides will continue to suffer.
May. 24, 2021
Erick Stakelbeck