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Ethan Kassar

Ethan Kassar is a rising sophomore majoring in political science at American University.

American University in Washington, D.C.
Opinion
The American University student government is corrupted by antisemitism
The AUSG conspired to deny Jewish students their civil rights and stoke further division on campus.
May. 23, 2024
Ethan Kassar