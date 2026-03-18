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Evelyn Gordon

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz passes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony in the Knesset marking 24 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s unity government may prove a constitutional time bomb
The deal involved changes to Basic Laws that may have been necessary in these political circumstances. But any country tinkers with longstanding constitutional arrangements at its own peril.
Apr. 29, 2020
Evelyn Gordon
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin addresses a largely empty Knesset for the swearing-in of the 23rd Knesset. Present is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein and Supreme Court president Esther Hayut on March 16, 2020. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Column
Israel’s constitutional crisis has been postponed, not resolved
Apr. 1, 2020
Evelyn Gordon
The International Criminal Court
Column
How the ICC is encouraging greater civilian casualties
Mar. 18, 2020
Evelyn Gordon
Israeli Supreme Court justices and Supreme Court president Esther Hayut arrive in the courtroom in Jerusalem. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Column
Hoist with its own petard?
Israel’s High Court created the problem that drove tens of thousands of voters into Benjamin Netanyahu’s arms. The result could be a government willing to enact legal reforms that the court bitterly opposes.
Mar. 4, 2020
Evelyn Gordon
U.N. Human Rights Council
Column
Turning human rights into a bad joke
The U.N. anti-Israel blacklist asserts that the most basic essentials—food, water, transportation, communication—raise “particular human rights concerns.” But if every human activity is a “human rights concern,” then nothing is.
Feb. 19, 2020
Evelyn Gordon
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the details of the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan on Jan. 28, 2020, in the East Room of the White House. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.
Column
Finally, a peace plan that takes Resolution 242 seriously
The Trump administration’s Mideast proposal is the first real attempt to give Israel what that resolution promised more than 50 years ago—borders that are not only recognized, but secure.
Feb. 5, 2020
Evelyn Gordon
The Jordanian parliament approves a bill to ban the import of natural gas from Israel, Jan. 19, 2020. Source: Jordanian parliament via Facebook.
Column
Jordanian vote shows why defensible borders still matter
Visceral hatred of Israel is common even in countries with which it has peace treaties. Not only does this hinder peacemaking, but it creates a real risk that treaties won’t survive an autocrat’s fall.
Jan. 22, 2020
Evelyn Gordon
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu show their support near the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Dec. 11, 2019. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Column
Why do Likud voters support Netanyahu? Thank the Supreme Court
Millions of Israelis are willing to vote for a possible criminal because they see it as their only chance of curbing the legal establishment’s takeover of Israel’s democracy.
Jan. 8, 2020
Evelyn Gordon
The Hemicycle of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, during a plenary session, Feb. 5, 2014. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Column
In Europe, Israel needs a bottom-up approach to diplomacy
Most people don’t care that much about Israeli-Palestinian issues, so small groups of committed activists can exert a disproportionate influence on policy.
Dec. 11, 2019
Evelyn Gordon
An Israeli security guard at his post at the Bat Ain settlement in Gush Etzion. Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Column
Legalizing politics and politicizing the law
There’s a straight line connecting leftists’ rejection of the settlements’ legality with rightists’ rejection of the indictments against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Nov. 27, 2019
Evelyn Gordon
Israeli forces are searching for a man who fled the scene after stealing a gun from a home in the Israeli settlement of Alonei Shilo in the West Bank, Nov. 4, 2019. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Column
Why the status quo is the least bad option for Palestinians
An Israeli pullout would turn the West Bank into a second Gaza, leading to more Palestinian casualties and a lower quality of life.
Nov. 13, 2019
Evelyn Gordon
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