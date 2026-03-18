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Evyatar Friesel

Downtown Jerusalem on Dec. 13, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism and its Jewish supporters
It is a political hit piece targeting the Jewish state and should be recognized as such.
May. 2, 2021
Evyatar Friesel
A view of the anti-Semitic German engraving known as “Judensau” on the Wittenberg Parish Church in Germany. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
‘Anti-Semitism-lite’ in contemporary Germany
Mar. 23, 2021
Evyatar Friesel