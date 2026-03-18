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Freddy Eytan

Freddy Eytan

Freddy Eytan is an Israeli diplomat, former ambassador, author and journalist.

The White House in Washington, D.C.
Opinion
The crucial Netanyahu-Trump meeting
A new Marshall Plan could change the geopolitical and economic situation.
Feb. 4, 2025
Freddy Eytan
The aftermath of Hamas's Oct. 7 invasion in Kibbutz Nirim, near the Israel-Gaza border southern Israel, Jan. 21, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Opinion
The Holocaust syndrome persists after the Oct. 7 pogrom
May. 6, 2024
Freddy Eytan
Emmanuel Macron
Opinion
US and British solidarity with Israel, and France’s fear
Oct. 23, 2023
Freddy Eytan
Emannuel Macron
Opinion
What Israel should expect from Macron’s second term
The French president is unlikely to change his country’s traditional pro-Palestinian policy or its bias against the Jewish state.
Apr. 27, 2022
Freddy Eytan
The gate of the Tomb of the Kings ("Tombeau des Rois") in Jerusalem under the title “Republic of France.” Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Column
Has France hijacked Jerusalem’s Tomb of the Kings?
The official French announcement of the historic site’s reopening in June after 10 years of renovations was translated into Arabic but not Hebrew, and referred to the site as the “Tomb of the Sultans,” even though it predates the first Arab sultan by 11 centuries.
Dec. 4, 2019
Freddy Eytan