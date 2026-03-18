More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Garrett Davis

Garret David Facebook post.
Opinion
Gaza rocket hit close to home, too close
I am “my brother’s giver.” I don’t mind being tied to his memory forever; in fact, it’s an honor. His death was a tragic ending. But it can also be a beginning, if I make it so.
Oct. 24, 2018
Garrett Davis