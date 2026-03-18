More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Gidi Kalman

Airbnb logo. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
Airbnb won’t stop us!
Decisions like this won’t move us from here, and the BDS movement and Roger Waters won’t dictate where I vacation or what I buy. With that, these decisions do hurt people.
Nov. 20, 2018
Gidi Kalman