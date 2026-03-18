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Grant Newman

Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical team cheer an Israeli air force acrobatic team flies over Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem on Israel's 72nd Inependence Day on April 29, 2020, Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Is love for Israel sufficient to overcome hatred of Israel?
Purging anti-Semitism from certain institutions will require instruments that have a legal effect at least as legally binding as the instruments used to institutionalize anti-Semitism in the first place.
May. 6, 2020
Grant Newman