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Treasury sanctions network tied to Iran-linked airline

“Those who provide financial services, logistics, or commercial support to the IRGC or Mahan Air are helping sustain a terrorist enterprise,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.

Mike Wagenheim
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400. Credit: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt via Wikimedia Commons.
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400. Credit: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced a new round of Iran-related sanctions on Thursday targeting individuals and entities linked to Mahan Air, an Iranian airline designated by Washington and the European Union for its ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Although Mahan Air presents itself as a civilian carrier, it has long played a central role in enabling the IRGC, providing travel services for IRGC‑Qods Force personnel, facilitating military training, and supporting Iran’s procurement and transport of unmanned aerial vehicle systems and weapons,” Treasury said in a statement.

The sanctions targeted several general sales agents for Mahan Air, third-party companies that provide airlines with services including sales, customer support, freight coordination and other commercial assistance.

Among those sanctioned was China-based Shanghai Wings International Logistics Co., which Treasury said helped coordinate the shipment of electronics from China to Iran. Its managing director, Tang Xin, was also designated. Tang is an executive director and part-owner of China-based Shanghai Elite International Travel Co., which was sanctioned as well.

India-based Skiez Travels and Logistics Private Limited and Russia-based Air Cargo Pro Limited were sanctioned for their role as general sales agents for Mahan Air in their respective countries.

“Those who provide financial services, logistics, or commercial support to the IRGC or Mahan Air are helping sustain a terrorist enterprise,” Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, stated. “Treasury will continue to identify them, expose them, and cut them off from the U.S. financial system.”

Treasury also sanctioned DadeNegar Startup Studio, which it described as an IRGC-linked front company, alleging that the firm sought information on the locations of U.S. and Israeli equipment to assist the IRGC’s targeting efforts.

Iran
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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