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Gustavo D. Perednik

The Argentine World Cup team. Credit: Lionel Messi’s Facebook page.
Opinion
Cry for us, Argentina . . .
Now that the Latin American nation has canceled its national soccer team’s friendly against Israel, it’s time to launch a counter-attack on the BDS movement.
Jun. 7, 2018
Gustavo D. Perednik