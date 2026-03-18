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Haim Shine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court for a final pretrial hearing. He faces criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Feb. 8, 2021. Photo by Reuven Kastro/POOL.
Opinion
For the country’s sake, Netanyahu’s trial must go on
The country’s law-enforcement system needs to be fixed, and only he can now lead the struggle to fix it.
Jan. 19, 2022
Haim Shine
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Nov. 28, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s left is dying because it lacks vision
Nov. 29, 2020
Haim Shine
Deputy Knesset Speaker and Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas. April 16, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s Arabs are finally waking up
Nov. 26, 2020
Haim Shine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Vice Prime Minister Benny Gantz lead the weekly Cabinet meeting, at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Opinion
Jewish history won’t forgive those who foil sovereignty bid
With so many challenges facing the Israeli people, we need unity now more than ever, and criticizing the right from inside the coalition is a good way to be left with nothing.
Jun. 9, 2020
Haim Shine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a Likud Party meeting at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem on March 11, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The Likud is the only major party remaining
The Likud liberated people who had been voiceless and threw off the Bolshevik economy that had kept Israel strangled in its early years. Now is the time to lead the way to victory.
Dec. 23, 2019
Haim Shine
Yamina Party leader and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked speaks at a press conference in Efrat in the West Bank, July 22, 2019. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
The right can’t afford any ‘friendly fire’
The time has come for Israel’s right to join hands in one large, powerful bloc, to continue leading the country onward to new heights.
Jul. 30, 2019
Haim Shine
Former Mossad head Shabtai Shavit at a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in the Jerusalem International Convention Center (ICC) on Sept. 3, 2018. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
The arrogance of the old elite
Those who speak incessantly of democracy and equality are the greatest hypocrites of all. People like former Mossad chief Shabtai Shavit and his ilk are arrogance and condescension personified.
Jun. 24, 2019
Haim Shine
Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman attends a press conference at the Knesset in Jerusalem, June 3, 2019. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The damage is done
If the right hopes to win the coming election, it must put an end to the multiplicity of political parties and interests and present a united front. Now is the time to put egos aside.
Jun. 4, 2019
Haim Shine
Watching the military airshow during Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 19, 2018. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Our challenge: Unity during ordinary times
Now that Independence Day is over, let’s make an effort to show solidarity not just in times of crisis and jubilation, but every day.
May. 12, 2019
Haim Shine
Likud members and supporters celebrate Israel's election results at party headquarters in Tel Aviv on April 9, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The right’s victory over the leftist media
The election results prove Israelis understood that the Blue and White Party was invented by the media for the sole purpose of ousting Netanyahu.
Apr. 22, 2019
Haim Shine
Israel's Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz with supporters on election day on April 9, 2019. Credit: Saraya Damiant.
Opinion
The panicked old elite
The hypocrites who speak of division and polarization will go back to their old mantras in no time at all.
Apr. 15, 2019
Haim Shine
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