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Yotam Deshe

Smuggled weapons including drones. Credit: IDF Spokesman's Unit.
Feature
Inside the weapons smuggling network threatening Israel from within
Hundreds of thousands of weapons are smuggled into Israel every year through the Egyptian and Jordanian borders using sophisticated drones and organized smuggling networks, posing what Israeli officials now define as a strategic threat.
Jan. 5, 2026
Hodaya Busheri, Yotam Deshe
Hebron
Israel News
NGO buys buildings in Hebron to return Jews to city center
The group purchased eight buildings over 18 years with full-price cash, facilitating Arab emigration and Jewish return to the city.
Nov. 16, 2025
Yotam Deshe