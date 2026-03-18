More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Ian Haworth

Kanye West
Antisemitism
Kanye West: I’m targeted by ‘Jewish media mafia’
The rapper, also known as “Ye,” claims he cannot be anti-Semitic because he “classifies” as a Jew.
Oct. 19, 2022
Ian Haworth
Kanye West at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina for his 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, July 19, 2020. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Both the left and the right have turned on the Jews
Oct. 13, 2022
Ian Haworth