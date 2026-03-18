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Idan Avni

IDF troops operating in Southern Lebanon during “Operation Roaring Lion” as part of the forward defensive effort against Hezbollah. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel debates new security zone in Southern Lebanon
The proposed solution: a broad deployment across the area to prevent Hezbollah from controlling key points.
Mar. 11, 2026
Idan Avni
Bomb Shelter
Israel News
Holocaust survivor buried in backyard so relatives could continue to collect benefits
Oct. 21, 2025
Idan Avni
Lt. Col. N. looks out over the village of Shebaa in Southern Lebanon. Photo by Ayal Margolin.
Features
These are the IDF aid convoys to Syria: ‘They beg for an Israeli flag’
Aug. 15, 2025
Idan Avni
IDF Lebanon
Israel News
Four Israelis arrested after crossing into Lebanon, attacking IDF troops
Police were called in after some members of a group that crossed the border threw stones at IDF soldiers who attempted to return them to Israel.
Feb. 19, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers patrol the border with Lebanon, Dec. 29, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli police detain 20 ultra-Orthodox for crossing into Lebanon
The group apparently came to visit the tomb of Rav Ashi—a Babylonian sage credited with compiling part of the Talmud.
Feb. 16, 2025
Idan Avni
Soldiers from the IDF Alpinist Unit at the Mount Hermon ski resort on the Golan Heights, Feb. 21, 2022. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Ski resort’s CEO dreams of expanding Hermon site
As IDF secures strategic peak offering views of Damascus, resort CEO envisions international slopes.
Dec. 13, 2024
Idan Avni
Seized Hezbollah weapons found in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF may form anti-tank units using captured Hezbollah materiel
The seized weapons were intended to provide the Lebanese terrorist group with long-range combat capabilities.
Nov. 8, 2024
Idan Avni
The improvised catapult in action on the Lebanese border. Source: Screenshot.
Israel News
IDF uses 15th-century weapon against Hezbollah
To clear the thicket, the reserve soldiers assembled a trebuchet, a device that hurls stones and burning objects several hundred meters.
Jun. 13, 2024
Neta Bar