More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Four Israelis arrested after crossing into Lebanon, attacking IDF troops

Police were called in after some members of a group that crossed the border threw stones at IDF soldiers who attempted to return them to Israel.

Feb. 19, 2025
JNS Staff, Idan Avni
IDF Lebanon
An Israeli soldier closing a gate on the Israeli border with Lebanon on Jan. 12, 2025. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

Four Israeli civilians were arrested overnight Wednesday after crossing the border into Lebanon and clashing with Israel Defense Forces troops, according to a statement from the Israel Police.

IDF forces called to the scene following the border breach attempted to return the group to Israel, but called in police to the scene after several of the individuals became unruly, even throwing stones at the soldiers.

Police arrested four members of the group in coordination with the IDF, with the remainder being escorted back to Israel by the military.

Israeli authorities emphasized that they will act decisively against those who harm security forces and reminded the public that approaching the border fence is both prohibited and dangerous. Crossing into Lebanon is a criminal offense punishable by up to four years in prison, police stressed.

The incident comes just days after police detained 20 ultra-Orthodox Jews who had crossed the border, apparently seeking to visit the tomb of Rav Ashi—the Babylonian sage credited with compiling the Gemara, an essential component of the Talmud.

“These are ultra-Orthodox residents from Jerusalem and other communities,” said Chief Superintendent Arik Berkowitz, commander of the Kiryat Shmona police station. “They circulated information among themselves suggesting that the site was open and organized for prayer visits,” he explained. “They arrived tonight to fulfill the religious commandment. They maintain they were unaware this constituted an offense or that they were violating any laws. This is not the first time in recent months that we have encountered groups reported by the military for border crossing. Unfortunately, we have dealt with similar groups previously.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
Idan Avni
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin