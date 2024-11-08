More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF may form anti-tank units using captured Hezbollah materiel

The seized weapons were intended to provide the Lebanese terrorist group with long-range combat capabilities.

Nov. 8, 2024
Idan Avni
Seized Hezbollah weapons found in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Seized Hezbollah weapons found in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The Israel Defense Forces is examining the possibility of establishing anti-tank units using materiel seized from the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including tens of thousands of Russian Kornet and Iranian Almas anti-tank missiles, equivalent to the Israeli-made Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Gil/Spike system.

This initiative comes following the capture of an unprecedented number of missiles in Southern Lebanon.

After removing weapons from areas previously controlled by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, the IDF initially considered destroying some equipment due to the vast quantity, but ultimately decided to transfer a significant portion to Israel. During the operation, dozens of trucks loaded with weapons were removed from numerous villages.

A weapons cache seized during IDF operations in villages and bunkers in Southern Lebanon. Photo by Yossi Zeliger.
A weapons cache seized during IDF operations in villages and bunkers in Southern Lebanon. Photo by Yossi Zeliger.

These weapons were intended to provide Hezbollah teams with long-range combat capabilities against IDF troops, primarily consisting of advanced missiles such as the Alma—an optical anti-tank missile with reverse engineering capabilities based on Rafael’s Gil missile, featuring “fire-and-forget” mechanisms effective at ranges of several miles.

The IDF also seized a significant quantity of Kornet missiles, which have been fired toward northern Israeli communities over the past year. These Russian-manufactured missiles, enhanced in their Iranian version, can reach ranges of up to 7.5 miles, with clear operational significance for the IDF.

The possibility of converting this massive cache into dedicated long-range units is under consideration, following the IDF’s historical precedent of utilizing spoils from previous wars.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Hezbollah Defense and Security
Idan Avni
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin