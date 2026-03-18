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Ilan Gattegno

Click photo to download. The logo for the Israeli-developed navigation application Waze, which could help give Google a social network to rival Facebook, writes Ilan Gattegno. Credit: Waze.
Israel News
Waze could give Google a social network to rival Facebook
Jun. 10, 2013
Ilan Gattegno