Trump to announce Gaza Peace Council members in early 2026

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday evening that the appointment of a Gaza Peace Council will take place next year.

The council will be composed of leaders of the world’s most influential countries, said Trump, adding, “Everyone wants to be part of the council.”

When asked when an announcement could be expected on the council’s leadership structure, Trump replied that the move would take place early next year. The Gaza Peace Council, he said, will be “one of the most legendary councils ever.”

“We did not think of it at first,” he continued, “but it will be led by the most important countries. It was not planned this way. We thought we would receive very important people who do this sort of thing for a living, but the candidates now include kings, presidents and prime ministers. They all want to be on the Peace Council.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.