More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Protesters block military cargo for Israel at Greek port

Protesters and port workers in Piraeus prevented a ship from unloading equipment allegedly bound for Israel, echoing similar protests last month and in October.

Jul. 16, 2025
Israel Hayom
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carry a banner during a protest against the arrival of an Israeli cruise ship in the port of Piraeus on June 12, 2025 in Athens, Greece. Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carry a banner during a protest against the arrival of an Israeli cruise ship in the port of Piraeus on June 12, 2025 in Athens, Greece. Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images.

Anti-Israel protesters and port workers at the Port of Piraeus in Greece on Monday blocked the unloading of the cargo ship Ever Golden, which was reportedly carrying steel designated for military use in Israel.

The protest, held at the port’s docks 2 and 3, was organized by the Container Handling Workers Union (ENEDEP), with the backing of anarchist groups and members of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE).

Union chairman Markos Bekris declared that the workers would not take part in unloading any cargo linked to military operations. “We will not allow the port to become a logistics hub for the transfer of war equipment. Our goal is to physically prevent the unloading of this cargo,” said Bekris.

Following the demonstration, the decision was made to reroute the cargo to another ship, the COSCO Shipping Pisces, which is expected to dock at Piraeus on Wednesday evening. The union has already announced its intent to prevent the unloading of that vessel as well.

According to reports, the shipment includes about 75 packages of military-grade steel originating from India. After the Ever Golden was denied permission to unload, the cargo was transferred to the Chinese-owned COSCO ship. It remains unclear whether the steel will eventually be unloaded in Greece or sent to another port.

This is not an isolated incident. Similar protests and port blockades occurred in June 2025 and in October 2024, also aimed at preventing the unloading of munitions reportedly bound for Israel.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
Israel Hayom
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin