More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

A Gaza stabilization force could end up stabilizing Hamas

Deploying an international force before Hamas is significantly disarmed could turn that force into a shield for Hamas’s continued rule.

Eyal Dror
IDF in Gaza
IDF operational activity in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Eyal Dror
Eyal Dror Eyal Dror
Lt. Col. (res.) Eyal Dror lives with his family in Kibbutz Dafna, a northern Israeli border community near Lebanon. He has served in the Israel Defense Forces for more than 30 years and is an active reserve officer in the Golan Division. He previously founded and commanded “Operation Good Neighbor” on the Israeli-Syrian border. Author of Embracing the Enemy: The Inside Story of Israel’s Secret Humanitarian Mission to Rescue Syrian Civilians From Civil War, he lectures in Israel and abroad on security, the Middle East, humanitarian aid, leadership and communal resilience.
(Aug. 4, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli cabinet’s approval of an International Stabilization Force for Gaza is being presented as a practical step toward the “day after.” The force is supposed to support demilitarization, assist vetted Palestinian police, secure humanitarian aid and eventually help enable further Israeli withdrawals based on verified progress.

Yet the central question remains unanswered: Who will compel Hamas to disarm, and what will happen when it refuses?

The latest declarations expose the gap. U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups and said Israel was pleased with it. Hamas, however, described a broader framework whose implementation depends on Israel first fulfilling earlier commitments, while avoiding an unequivocal commitment to begin disarming immediately.

Former senior Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan then said Jared Kushner had assured him that Israel would halt its attacks in Gaza starting that Sunday, only to walk the claim back within hours as Israeli strikes continued through the weekend.

Whether or not all these understandings are implemented, they reveal a dangerous ambiguity over sequence: Israel may be expected to restrict its freedom of action before Hamas has surrendered its weapons, tunnels and coercive power.

One can argue that the stabilization force itself is intended to implement demilitarization and that its deployment therefore does not formally violate the framework. Legally, that may be correct. Strategically, it misses the point. A process should not advance before the parties define who can enforce its central condition, how compliance will be measured and what consequences will follow noncompliance.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007. For nearly two decades, it has prevented meaningful political alternatives from developing and crushed potential challengers. There is no reason to assume that, after retaining its coercive power through a devastating war, it will voluntarily allow a technocratic committee or a new police force to take away its real authority.

Hamas may be willing to relinquish formal responsibility for ministries, sewage, electricity, hospitals and food distribution. These are costly and politically damaging responsibilities that it would prefer the international community to finance and administer.

But it will seek to retain what truly determines who rules: weapons, tunnels, operatives, intelligence networks, intimidation and the ability to veto decisions by force. Transferring civilian responsibility is not necessarily a transfer of power. It may simply improve the Hamas model: Others will pay and administer, while Hamas continues to rule from behind the scenes.

Gaza has already demonstrated how a well-designed international mechanism can fail when confronted by systematic deception. After Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations established the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism to facilitate rebuilding while tracking construction materials and preventing dual-use supplies from reaching Hamas.

As head of COGAT’s Operations Branch at the time, I dealt with this mechanism daily. I saw how Hamas and the system around it learned to exploit it. Needs were inflated during data entry and approval, allowing quantities greater than those actually required to be authorized. High-quality materials entering from Israel were diverted to the black market and terrorist infrastructure. In some cases, cheaper materials smuggled from Egypt were used to repair homes, while superior materials were redirected elsewhere.

International organizations produced databases, tables and monitoring procedures. Hamas produced a different reality. The mechanism functioned administratively but failed to achieve its security purpose.

A mechanism intended to demilitarize could gradually become a reason to postpone enforcement.

That experience is directly relevant to the new stabilization force. The danger is not limited to what the force may fail to enforce. Its very presence could unlock a civilian administration, expanding aid programs and large-scale reconstruction before Hamas has lost its military and coercive capabilities.

Every project will create budgets, institutional interests and pressure not to “destroy progress.” Every violation will be described as temporary. Every delay will be justified as necessary to give the process more time. Eventually, enforcement itself will be framed as a risk to the force, to reconstruction, to the entire framework. A mechanism intended to condition reconstruction on demilitarization could gradually become a reason to postpone enforcement instead.

The experience of UNIFIL in Southern Lebanon provides an additional warning. On paper, the United Nations force was supposed to help create an area free of weapons and armed forces other than those of the Lebanese state. In practice, Hezbollah spent years building military infrastructure within UNIFIL’s area of operations and, in some cases, close to its positions.

UNIFIL did not become Hezbollah’s partner by intent. But restrictive rules of engagement, dependence on the Lebanese Armed Forces, fear of confrontation and the desire to preserve the mission created incentives not to see too much or confront too forcefully. Institutional helplessness became routine, and that routine acquired international legitimacy.

The real test in Gaza will come when the stabilization force is asked to enter a building Hamas declares off-limits, confiscate weapons, arrest a commander or expose a tunnel beneath a populated neighborhood. Will contributing countries risk their soldiers to dismantle Hamas’s military power? Or will they report a “temporary difficulty,” refer the matter to a coordination mechanism and continue the mission?

If the answer is the latter, this will not be a demilitarization force. It will become a Hamas-preservation force.

The operational rules should have been established before the force’s entry was approved. Who may search, arrest and confiscate weapons? How will tunnels and weapons-production sites be destroyed? What are the measurable milestones? Who independently verifies compliance? What happens when Hamas refuses?

No further Israeli withdrawal and no large-scale reconstruction should occur without proven progress in dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure and command networks. Israel must retain full intelligence access and freedom of action if the force is unable or unwilling to carry out its mission. Restrictions on Israeli operations cannot precede verified and irreversible steps by Hamas.

Israel is already starting from a position of weakness. Hamas has not fulfilled the central condition, yet the system is moving toward the next stage. Once the force enters, a civilian administration is established and reconstruction begins, international pressure to continue will increase, while the willingness to stop or reverse course will decline.

Israel knows this trap. The first violation is described as minor or temporary. Israel is then asked to allow more time. Later, it is warned that enforcement will endanger the agreement, the international force and the reconstruction effort. In the end, the agreement survives on paper while the threat survives on the ground.

A stabilization force can be useful only if it enters Gaza to dismantle Hamas’s military power, not to learn how to live alongside it. If Israel accepts its deployment while Hamas remains armed and continues to rule in practice, it is not building the day after. It is giving Hamas time to rebuild for the next round.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen on July 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Sotomayor refuses to block $655 million terror judgment vs PA
The Supreme Court justice rejected a request to pause a payout to U.S. victims of the 2002–2004 attacks.
August 4, 2026 03:18 AM
JNS Staff
Labor Party leader Yair Golan following the approval of the merger agreement with the far-left Meretz Party, at a party conference in Tel Aviv, July 12, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Analysis
Israel’s Democrats Party embraces radical slate ahead of election
The platform has been criticized by both the left and right for extremism.
August 4, 2026 02:42 AM
David Isaac
An image of Gaza is displayed in the background during a Massive Attack concert at the Rock en Seine festival in Saint-Cloud, France, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo by Sandrine Marty/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Singapore bans British band over Palestinian flag
Two members of the trip-hop group displayed an unauthorized emblem during a concert, which prompted a police investigation.
Aug. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Spanish actor Javier Bardem arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2025. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Huckabee ridicules Cenk Uygur, Javier Bardem over Israel claims
The U.S. ambassador to Jerusalem dismissed their comments as absurd misinformation.
Aug. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
03:43
New England Revolution, MLS condemn antisemitic abuse of Israeli player in Montreal
03:42
Tel Aviv vice mayor challenges Mamdani to charity boxing match over anti-Israel remarks
03:35
Danon blames Mamdani for rise in NYC antisemitic hate crimes, cites NYPD data
03:26
Syrian forces uncover Grad rockets near Israeli border
03:10
Iran marks Haniyeh anniversary by vowing continued ‘resistance’ against Israel
02:52
Israeli, Peruvian FMs discuss expanded cooperation
02:27
Cargo ship struck by ‘unknown projectile’ near Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says
02:16
Top Khamenei aide says no talks with US underway, threatens American forces
01:56
Iran’s president pledges continued support for Hamas
01:42
Mladenov after talks with Netanyahu: Gaza plan entering ‘hard phase’
01:25
IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in central Gaza strike
01:23
Visa to acquire Israeli fraud detection firm BioCatch for $2.4b
01:08
Lebanese president urges judiciary to issue indictment in 2020 Beirut port blast
00:25
Israel to open Samaria crossing 24/7 to support construction of Jewish communities
00:07
Israel launches trials of drone, AI system for early wildfire detection
23:06
Resettlement activists urge Israeli defense minister to advance tour of Gaza’s north
15:40
Anti-Jewish hate crimes up 53.3% in NYC in July, compared to last year
15:25
Antisemitic conspiracies rife on social media in response to European wildfires, nonprofit says
15:12
Chair of Catholic Bishops urges ‘intense prayer’ for success of Gaza negotiations
15:00
‘I want to give them every last chance before decapitation,’ Trump says of Iran
14:45
‘Constructive, detailed’ meeting with Netanyahu, Board of Peace says
14:38
Michigan reports first two US deaths from cyclospora
14:32
NYC publisher said to ink book deal with antisemitic Palestinian
14:13
War in Iran working out ‘working out well, very, very well,’ Trump says
13:56
NYC official says city may use ‘sort of a library card-esque thing’ to bar non-New Yorkers from using city-run groceries
13:30
Brown president Christina Paxson resigns
13:20
44 ships redirected amid blockade on Iran, CENTCOM says
13:06
Baghdad mediating between Iran, US, Iraqi official says
12:15
‘Duplicitous’ Iran begged for talks, Trump says
12:05
Two GOP holdouts in Senate now say they will support Trump nominee for attorney general
11:50
Israel says it killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who took Rom Braslavski hostage on Oct. 7
11:45
Oil prices down amid talk of ceasefire extension, ‘New York Times’ reports
11:32
Former Mossad head joining private defense company
11:08
IDF won’t withdraw from ‘current lines’ in Gaza, Israeli official tells JNS
08:59
Iran says evidence shows Ukrainian strike on commercial vessel was deliberate
08:55
Ben-Gvir calls on Supreme Court to reject petitions challenging UNRWA law
08:51
Dichter slams Gaza disarmament deal, says it ignores light weapons used on Oct. 7
08:38
Israeli wins gold at U21 jiu-jitsu worlds in Abu Dhabi
08:33
Ben-Gvir criticizes court for freezing move to place crocodiles around prison
08:16
Herzog receives credentials of six new ambassadors
07:58
Israel expresses ‘concern’ over US-backed plan to disarm Hamas
07:56
Parent of terror victim marks 25 years since his daughter’s murder
07:30
Israeli ministry study exposes US pro-Palestinian groups’ funding mechanisms, terror ties
07:22
Turkey urges international action against Netanyahu over Gaza strikes
07:16
Herzog: Hamas must disarm before next phase of Trump’s Gaza plan
06:42
Yesh Atid MK warns US-Iran deal could undermine Israel’s interests
06:31
On anniversary of Haniyeh’s killing, IRGC vows ‘severe and crushing’ blow
05:59
US envoy says ‘great deal’ of technical work remains ahead of Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome
05:37
US envoy urges protection after Montreal kosher eatery arson
05:35
Montreal police probe antisemitic assault on visibly Jewish man
More Updates
JNS TV
Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel Protesters, May 2021
JNS TV / The Quad
Is Hamas really disarming?
August 4, 2026 02:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The myth of the ‘Palestinians’
Mendi Glik
Meir Deutsch. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
It’s time to choose the Negev
Meir Deutsch