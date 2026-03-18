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Itai Reuveni

Itai Reuveni is director of communications for NGO Monitor.

A display from Israel's Psagot Winery, which was at the center of a European court ruling on labeling of Israeli products from beyond the pre-1967 Green Line. Credit: Psagot Winery.
Opinion
Paving the way to total boycott
Let’s be clear: The anti-Israel organizations in Europe that support the BDS movement have no intention of stopping at Israeli products made in Judea and Samaria.
Nov. 18, 2019
Itai Reuveni
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, July 26, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
What are human-rights groups hiding?
Aug. 4, 2019
Itai Reuveni