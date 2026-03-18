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Izhak Hildesheimer

AIPAC, Netanyahu
Opinion
Fake news on US Jews
No doubt this is an original way to create fake news, but the average listener or viewer will take these reports as fact and think: If American Jewry is concerned by this horrible alliance, what is my position?
Feb. 25, 2019
Izhak Hildesheimer