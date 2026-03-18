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Jake Adler

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Opinion
How to fix the day-school tuition crisis? Vote!
When we vote (in every election, every year), we send a clear message—that our community votes without fail, and that we vote based on the No. 1 policy issue impacting us all: tuition.
Oct. 30, 2018
Jake Adler