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James Jay Carafano

James Jay Carafano is the E.W. Richardson fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at the Republican Jewish Coalition's conference in Las Vegas, Nov. 6, 2021. Source: RJC/Twitter.
Opinion
Jews have a home in the conservative movement
The left’s betrayal is an opportunity for Jews to reassess which side truly embraces their most essential values.
Jan. 9, 2024
Jay P. Greene