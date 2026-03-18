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Jay P. Greene

Jay P. Greene is a senior fellow at the Defense of Freedom Institute for Policy Studies.

Abigail Spanberger
Opinion
Who’s politicizing higher education?
Abigail Spanberger versus Glenn Youngkin on appointing members of the Boards of Visitors in Virginia.
Feb. 11, 2026
Jay P. Greene
Medical Doctor, Health Care
Opinion
Medical organizations so quick to condemn Israel look away from Iran
Jan. 27, 2026
Jay P. Greene
Vanderbilt University
Opinion
Jewish students are seeing the South as a safer place to study
Sep. 10, 2025
Jay P. Greene
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at the Republican Jewish Coalition's conference in Las Vegas, Nov. 6, 2021. Source: RJC/Twitter.
Opinion
Jews have a home in the conservative movement
The left’s betrayal is an opportunity for Jews to reassess which side truly embraces their most essential values.
Jan. 9, 2024
Jay P. Greene