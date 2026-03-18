More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Jason D. Hill

An Israeli soldier stands guard at the site of a car-ramming attack in Elazar, Gush Etzion, Aug. 18, 2019. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
There are no settlers on the West Bank
Only noble and heroic pioneers refounding sacred Israel.
Nov. 27, 2019
Jason D. Hill
Israelis demonstrate in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the house of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, ahead of the hearing on the corruption cases in which Netanyahu is a suspect, on Oct. 1, 2019. Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
On the moral restoration of Israel
Oct. 16, 2019
Jason D. Hill