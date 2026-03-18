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Joel Parker

Israeli soldiers in the Golan Heights. Credit: Basal Awidat/Flash90.
Opinion
Assad’s Golan campaign is not in Israel’s interest for now
The regime of Bashar Assad has gone from holding 20 percent to more than 60 percent of what was originally Syria in the past two years, mostly under the guise of various cease-fire, de-escalation and reconciliation deals.
Jun. 7, 2018
Joel Parker
Destruction in eastern Ghouta, Syria. Credit: Facebook via Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Opinion
Playing high-stakes poker in Syria
Apr. 9, 2018
Joel Parker
A picture taken from the Israeli side depicts smoke rising near the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights during fights between the rebels and the Syrian army, June 25, 2017. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90.
Opinion
How Israel can still win in Syria
Feb. 14, 2018
Joel Parker