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Jonathan Ariel

Hezbollah and Lebanese flags. Credit: Arthur Sarradin.
Opinion
The real lesson of the Afghanistan debacle
Afghanistan provides a compelling reminder of the futility of fighting a proxy war while refraining from confronting the power supporting that proxy—a critical lesson for Israel.
Sep. 12, 2021
Jonathan Ariel
Trump Putin
Opinion
Russia, Saudi Arabia and the US: A slippery oil triangle
May. 6, 2020
Jonathan Ariel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in New York on Sept. 18, 2017. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Opinion
America’s Middle East strategy might be fraying
May. 22, 2019
Jonathan Ariel
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with former U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter during a meeting at the Pentagon, June 16, 2016. Credit: U.S. Department of Defense Photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz.
Opinion
Foreign intervention in Israel’s elections
Labor meets all the Saudis’ criteria. The party of Shimon Peres, Yitzhak Rabin and Ehud Barak is still a prime strategic asset in a blue-tinged Washington, irrespective of its current electoral weakness.
Feb. 17, 2019
Jonathan Ariel