Jonathan Ariel

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Labor meets all the Saudis’ criteria. The party of Shimon Peres, Yitzhak Rabin and Ehud Barak is still a prime strategic asset in a blue-tinged Washington, irrespective of its current electoral weakness.