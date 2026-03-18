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Josh Block

The Shahab-3 missile. seen here during Iran's 2012 "Great Prophet" military exercise. The Shahab-3 is a medium-range ballistic missile capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Credit: Hossein Velayati, Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Bomb Iran to stop a wider war in Europe and protect Taiwan
After the Afghanistan and Ukraine debacles, the West must show strength to save the world.
Apr. 13, 2022
Josh Block
An Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps parade in Tehran on Sept. 21, 2012. Credit: Mohammad Sadegh Heydari via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Stabilizing the Middle East means weakening the IRGC
Apr. 9, 2019
Josh Block
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas chairs a meeting of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the West Bank city of Ramallah on April 4, 2016. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
To its detriment, the PA spurns US financial assistance
Jan. 30, 2019
Josh Block
Code Pink
Opinion
Code Pink visits Iran looking for … peace?
A group that supposedly champions human rights has no interest in communicating with ordinary Iranians fighting for freedom against a regime that tolerates no dissent.
Jan. 17, 2019
Josh Block
View of Metula, Israel's northernmost town, and Mount Hermon. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Hezbollah has no respect for human life
Tunnels aside, its rockets, bombs and rifles are placed under Lebanese schools and hospitals, and the group openly and unapologetically threatens to direct its significant firepower at Israeli cities.
Dec. 12, 2018
Josh Block
U.S. political activist Linda Sarsour. Credit: Festival of Faiths via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The progressive movement and anti-Semitism
Just think about Ilhan Omar, a Democrat in Minnesota’s House of Representatives who tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,” which she described as “Satanic.”
Oct. 12, 2018
Josh Block
Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. Photo by Henry Ridgwell/VOA via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Squeezing Hodeidah, Yemen’s lifeline, as chances for peace dim
Houthi activity in the port city has intensified, and the insurgency group has made it clear that there are no terms under which they will hand over it over in an internationally supervised operation.
Aug. 16, 2018
Josh Block