More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Kayla Gubov

Kayla Gubov

Kayla Gubov is the government affairs liaison of the Coalition for Jewish Values.

House Education and Workforce Committee
Opinion
Democrats have abandoned the fight against campus antisemitism
Listening to members of the party, which claims to stand for “inclusion,” downplaying Jew-hatred because it doesn’t fit their desired narrative or identity politics was offensive.
May. 19, 2025
Rabbi Yaakov Menken