More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The activist capture of the K-12 classroom

Progressive groups are channeling anti-Israel and anti-American propaganda into educational materials.

Melissa Brodsky
School classroom education campus
School classroom. Credit: sate148/Pixabay.
Melissa Brodsky
Melissa Brodsky Melissa Brodsky
Melissa Brodsky is a copywriter and content strategist based in Florida, who became what she calls an “accidental activist” after Oct. 7. See her Substack here.
(Aug. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Across the country, teachers are gearing up for the fall semester. Watching my husband and daughter—both working public-school teachers—prepare for the new academic year, I can see firsthand the hours dedicated professionals spend hunting for quality resources. They trust union-backed educational portals to provide safe, vetted materials for their students.

Activist organizations are exploiting that trust. Bypassing local oversight, they are pushing biased, oppressor-versus-oppressed frameworks straight into the classroom. The planning phase of this campaign ended in mid-June, and the distribution phase is now operating nationwide.

From June 15 to June 18, the progressive activist group CODEPINK hosted a four-day summer workshop series titled “Challenging Zionism in Schools.” Organizers gathered educators to train them on injecting anti-Israel and anti-Western talking points into history and social-studies classes. Deeply entrenched activists, including a retired teacher who organizes for CODEPINK’s “Drop the ADL” campaign, handed teachers strategies to bring anti-Zionist political advocacy into K-12 classrooms under the guise of summer professional development.

To gain mainstream acceptance and dodge administrative red flags, these organizers put union-decorated leaders front and center. The workshops prominently featured a Region 3 leader from United Teachers Los Angeles and the National Education Association (UTLA/NEA) who holds major industry honors, including the 2023 NEA Foundation Award for Teaching Excellence. Highlighting educators who receive top honors from the nation’s largest teacher unions gives the organizers’ political agenda immediate institutional backing. Principals and peers are far less likely to question content delivered by an award-winning union leader.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) runs a massive digital clearinghouse called Share My Lesson, a repository of free teaching materials. Framed as a “Back-to-School Toolkit,” CODEPINK uploaded self-authored lesson plans directly to this AFT platform.

The materials focus on highly polarized lessons about international relations, with titles like “School Board & Students Debate the IHRA Definition” and “South Africa vs. Israel Genocide Case.” Activists use this platform as a direct pipeline into classrooms, entirely sidestepping local school boards. Unsuspecting teachers who download these toolkits are inadvertently handling coordinated propaganda.

The dynamic driving these lesson plans has a name: critical pedagogy. By calling this framework out, parents and educators have the terminology needed to spot it when it infiltrates local professional development.

The scope of this curriculum becomes apparent in its assignments, which push teachers to make social-media creation a core piece of the coursework. Students are instructed to create infographics and videos parroting activist framing. By turning these viewpoints into graded homework, the curriculum essentially morphs the student body into a free public-relations wing for activist organizations, flooding platforms with anti-Israel propaganda amplified by young voices.

Unsuspecting teachers who download these toolkits are inadvertently handling coordinated propaganda.

The North American Values Institute (NAVI) has been leading the charge in investigating this crisis. NAVI’s K-12 Extremism Tracker documented the June CODEPINK webinar, showing presenters explicitly telling teachers that broad state history standards act as an “open door” for anti-Israel lessons. Their reporting also reveals how some teachers can even receive professional development credit for attending these workshops.

Time is pressing. Activist groups are currently manipulating “America at 250” teaching materials rolling out this fall, linking the ongoing semiquincentennial observations to international conflicts to paint the United States and Israel as global villains.

We must also examine who is footing the bill. Investigations into CODEPINK reveal ties to foreign nations. Since 2017, roughly a quarter of its funding has come from entities linked to an American businessman who has been scrutinized for bankrolling pro-China propaganda. The influence pipeline draws a straight line from foreign interests through activist groups into the AFT, and finally, down to American students.

Recognizing America’s domestic vulnerabilities in this regard is especially urgent when considering The New York Times’s investigations into the glocal web of Chinese propaganda being funneled into American institutions.

How do we fix this? NAVI’s recent white paper, “When the Classroom Turns Hostile,” lays out a clear roadmap. Because the problem is a systemic capture of educational institutions, the solution requires a system-wide push for “institutional neutrality.” Schools must uphold their core educational purpose and stay completely out of political activism.

We cannot let these one-sided narratives go unchecked. Parents, teachers and community members must hold local school boards accountable, report ideological capture to monitors like NAVI’s K-12 Extremism Tracker and demand that public-school classrooms remain neutral spaces focused on academic excellence.

For those ready to push back, further context is essential. Advocates can explore how political orthodoxy is forced on prospective teachers through insights on educator conformity, read the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ report on the transition of antisemitism “From Playground to Classroom,” or look to the NH Journal’s reminder that “The Classroom Isn’t a Political Playground.”

Indeed, it is not, and it should not become one.

Education Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein