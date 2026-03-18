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Kenneth Bandler

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas (center) attends the Nov. 29, 2017 opening ceremony of the Fatah Party’s Congress in Ramallah. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
Two-state reality check
Nov. 29, 2016
Kenneth Bandler
Kerry, Abbas
Israel News
There is no alternative to the two-state solution
Jul. 14, 2013
Kenneth Bandler