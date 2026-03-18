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Kfir Gavrieli

Jerusalemites walk and shop at the Mamilla Mall near Jerusalem's Old City on Aug. 10, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Jewish wisdom can help guide business leaders through COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic will be a defining moment for nearly every business in America. Some companies will come out of this crisis stronger. Others will not survive.
Aug. 16, 2020
Kfir Gavrieli