More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Iran, US conclude round of technical talks on implementing MoU

Sources familiar with the talks said Tehran’s nuclear program was not discussed because the meetings were “technical.”

JNS Staff
Doha, Qatar, June 29, 2026. Photo by Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
Doha, Qatar, June 29, 2026. Photo by Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

Iran and the United States held indirect technical talks on implementing their June 17 Memorandum of Understanding, Qatar said on Wednesday night.

Qatari and Pakistani mediators “concluded separate meetings with the U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Doha’s Foreign Ministry, stated.

The talks built on the outcomes of a first round of talks held in Switzerland on June 20, the spokesman said.

“The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian supreme leader,” he added.

Mass funeral ceremonies for Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei are set to begin on Saturday, more than four months after he was eliminated in the opening Israeli Air Force strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.” The processions are expected to conclude with his burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on July 9.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Wednesday that the technical talks were going “very good.” Tehran has “come a long way” in implementing the MoU and was “getting along very well” with the United States, he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“We hit them very hard last week,” Trump said when asked about reports he had considered resuming all-out war with Iran. He added, “I think they’re fine.”

“It’s the denuclearization of Iran—it’s very simple. And Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” the president said.

Sources familiar with the talks told Reuters they focused on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and unfreezing Iranian funds, adding that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program was not discussed because the meetings were technical in nature.

Senior U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were in Qatar for what the White House had described as “high-level” talks, did not attend the meetings, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the regime’s top negotiator, announced on Tuesday that Tehran would not take part in further talks until the conditions outlined in the MoU were met, including an end to the fighting on all war fronts. He said the current negotiations were aimed at ensuring the United States fulfilled its commitments.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
From left, Lebanon's former President Emile Lahoud, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri attend the funeral of Hezbollah's slain leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, at Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium on the outskirts of Beirut on Feb. 23, 2025. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Can the Israel-US-Lebanon trilateral framework survive?
The Washington agreement offers a diplomatic road map for ending the conflict, but Hezbollah’s rejection and Lebanon’s fragile political balance threaten to derail its implementation before it begins.
July 2, 2026
Jacques Neriah
Tel Aviv, June 15, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli startups raise $3.3 billion in June
The total is $200 million short of the country’s all-time one-month record of investment.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
A man rides a motorcycle past a mourning banner depicting slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the Feb. 28 opening strike of the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic, in Tehran, June 30, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Mass funeral ceremonies set for Khamenei, four months after IAF killed him
The multi-day obsequies are Iran and Iraq is expected to draw up to 20 million mourners, state media claims.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces at the scene where terrorists opened fire at civilians at the entrance to Tzur Yitzhak, June 7, 2026. Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel to charge three citizens in Kochav Yair terror attack
Indictments are expected for allegedly aiding the gunman in the June 7 Kochav Yair–Tzur Yitzhak–Sal’it shooting in which an IDF reservist died.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli diplomats and IDF Home Front Command officers from a humanitarian delegation pose with local partners after arriving in Venezuela to assist earthquake recovery efforts. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF-led Israeli aid team arrives in quake-hit Venezuela
The advance delegation begins assessments with local authorities, with more Israeli personnel set to join and launch recovery support operations.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff, TPS-IL Staff
Off to summer vacation: Children at Bavli School in Tel Aviv on June 30, 2026. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Israel News
‘It’s fun to be free for a bit’: Israeli children begin summer vacation
More than 2.5 million pupils attended the 2025-26 school year.
July 2, 2026
Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL
A T-shirt with the logo of Turkey for sale in an Arab market in Hebron, July 20, 2016. Photo By Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Is Turkey becoming Israel’s next strategic threat?
July 2, 2026 03:27 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Remembering Entebbe, 50 years later
Rabbi Yossy Goldman