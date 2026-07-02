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JNS TV   The Meira K Show

The Israel-Lebanon deal exposes Hezbollah’s grip on Lebanon

Meira K
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

A stunning new agreement between Israel and Lebanon could rewrite everything you thought you knew about the conflict, and expose who the real enemy has been all along. In this episode, you’ll learn why this was never simply Israel vs. Lebanon and why a new U.S.-backed framework could mark the biggest strategic shift in the region since 1983. From the mechanics of Hezbollah’s proposed disarmament to the broader campaign to weaken Iran’s regional influence, this episode breaks down what the headlines are missing.

“The Meira K Show” brings a fresh, unfiltered look at society and politics in Israel and the Middle East. With her trademark energy and candor, she tackles stories too often ignored or distorted by mainstream media—offering clarity, courage and context in real time. Whether it’s breaking news, border tensions, political drama or cultural shifts, Meira delivers the facts and emotion behind the headlines with honesty and heart.

Fast-paced, fearless and fiercely authentic, “The Meira K Show” gives viewers a frontline perspective on Israel’s most pressing challenges and inspiring moments. Each episode captures the urgency of the moment while keeping it grounded in truth and humanity. If you want to stay informed, inspired and connected to the real Israel, this is the show to watch.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

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Meira K
Meira K Meira K
Meira K is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.
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