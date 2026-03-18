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Ksenia Svetlova

Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh (left) and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas visit Odwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 8, 2006. Photo by Ahmad Khateib/Flash90.
Opinion
Who was Ismail Haniyeh?
During his 18 years as political leader of Hamas, Haniyeh took Gaza to new heights of failure, misery and devastation, while enriching himself and his family.
Aug. 12, 2024
Ksenia Svetlova
Israeli soldiers display grenades captured during a raid at the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, Dec. 12, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Why is Israel unable to explain the war in Gaza to the world?
Dec. 13, 2023
Ksenia Svetlova
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, Oct. 12, 2023. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
Hamas’s primary victims are the Palestinians
Nov. 2, 2023
Ksenia Svetlova
Ben-Gvir Smotrich
Opinion
Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich: Israel’s power couple
Their critics fear that they will change the Jewish state forever, but their incredible electoral success is proof that the change has already happened.
Jan. 4, 2023
Ksenia Svetlova
Yasser Arafat, Marwan Barghouti
Opinion
Will Marwan Barghouti be the next Palestinian president?
IF there imprisoned Fatah terrorist were to win a Palestinian election, Israel would find itself in an impossible situation.
Dec. 12, 2022
Ksenia Svetlova