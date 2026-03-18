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Laura Fein

A burning factory in the southern Israeli city of Sderot that was hit by a rocket fired from Hamas-controlled Gaza on June 28, 2014. Credit: Natan Flayer via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Good riddance to 2014, a not-so-banner year for Jews and Israel
Dec. 24, 2014
Laura Fein