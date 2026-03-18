More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Laureen Lipsky

“SNL Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
The dangerous anti-Semitism of ‘SNL’ and its media cronies
Jews have always been able to take a collective joke well, even if it falls within the news framework. However, there is a fine line between comedy and untruths.
Feb. 23, 2021
Laureen Lipsky
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issuing an apology for his tweet regarding a Jewish funeral during the coronavirus pandemic. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
The blatant anti-Semitism of Bill de Blasio
Jul. 14, 2020
Laureen Lipsky
Theodor Herzl in Basel, Switzerland
Opinion
World Zionist Congress elections: A strong Jewish continuity matters
Feb. 7, 2020
Laureen Lipsky