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Laurie Cardoza-Moore

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Credit: Jana Asenbrennerova/Shutterstock.
Opinion
California needs to pick Holocaust education or anti-Semitism
Gov. Gavin Newsom cannot simultaneously push for a curriculum that teaches about the perils of the Shoah and give voice to the latest trends in Jew-hatred.
Oct. 24, 2021
Laurie Cardoza-Moore