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Dem senate primary in Michigan too close to call, as vote counting continues overnight

At press time, El-Sayed held a narrow lead of 49.7% over Stevens’s 46.3%, with 69% of votes counted.

Andrew Bernard
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), candidate for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, casts her ballot at Baldwin Public Library in Birmingham, Michigan on August 04, 2026. Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images.
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), candidate for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, casts her ballot at Baldwin Public Library in Birmingham, Michigan on August 04, 2026. Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / JNS)

The Democratic Senate primary election in Michigan between Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Detroit’s former health director, remained too close to call, as vote counting continued into the early morning hours of Wednesday in a bitter racing featuring accusations of Jew-hatred and denunciations of massive spending from pro-Israel groups.

At press time, El-Sayed held a narrow lead of 49.7% over Stevens’s 46.3%, with 69% of votes counted.

Pre-election polling suggested that El-Sayed, a left-wing progressive who has accused Israel of “genocide,” had a double-digit lead heading into Tuesday’s election against the pro-Israel moderate Stevens.

Both are vying for the open seat vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.).

AIPAC and its affiliated super PAC spent some $30 million in the race to back Stevens, reportedly the most that the pro-Israel group has ever spent in a single election.

The Democratic primary in Michigan tests whether anti-Israel progressives can extend a string of primary victories for House seats to the Senate.

After losing a primary election in Missouri earlier on Tuesday, that anti-Israel faction racked up another win in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District with William Lawrence, a progressive activist, defeating two moderate Democrats who split the remainder of the vote. At press time, Lawrence, a former member of the Democratic Socialists of America who co-founded the environmentalist Sunrise Movement, had 42.6% of the vote against 29% for former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and 28% for Matt Maasdam, a former Navy SEAL.

The Associated Press called the race for Lawrence around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The race between El-Sayed and Stevens could affect control of the Senate in November, with polls suggesting that El-Sayed would have a more difficult time winning the general election than Stevens.

The Cook Political Report rates Michigan alongside Arkansas, Maine and Ohio as toss-ups in the general election, of which Michigan is the only seat currently held by a Democrat.

Former congressman Mike Rogers won Tuesday’s Republican primary for Senate in Michigan in an uncontested race.

U.S. Politics
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
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