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Lester Friedman

Lester Friedman

Lester Friedman is the mayor of Beverly Hills, Calif.

Beverly Hills, California
Opinion
The streets we share: Why combating antisemitism starts at the local level
When a Jewish business is vandalized, the impact extends far beyond a single storefront. Every minority-owned business feels the chill of fear.
Dec. 13, 2024
Sacha Roytman