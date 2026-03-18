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LTG H. Steven Blum

Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel followed the targeted killing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu al-Ata by an Israeli airstrike on Nov. 12, 2019. Photo by Hassan Jedi/Flash90.
Opinion
After the rockets: Stalemate for now, but what’s next?
U.S. policymakers can take steps to decrease the likelihood of another war and prepare Israel for provocations from terror groups—namely, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Nov. 21, 2019
LTG H. Steven Blum